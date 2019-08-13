As Kb Financial Group (KB) Stock Price Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Raised Stake by $510,526; Simcoe Capital Management Maintains Stake in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS)

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 1.21 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 98,346 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 31,140 shares. Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 152,404 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp owns 287,500 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 937,526 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 58,227 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 482,592 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.40M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 73,900 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Co accumulated 297,113 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 3,616 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,766 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has 19,092 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.09% or 286,284 shares. Wellington Management Llp holds 0.01% or 965,024 shares.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SeaWorld (SEAS) Increases Size of Board, Announces Yoshikazu Maruyama Will Step Down from Role as Chairman – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Sea’s (NYSE:SE) Impressive 141% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons Theme Parks Are Struggling This Summer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,420 shares to 300,244 shares, valued at $39.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 93,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).