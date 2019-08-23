As Kb Financial Group (KB) Stock Price Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Raised Position by $510,526; Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Stake by $980,308 as Share Value Rose

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 83,695 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com (CY) by 53.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 70,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 61,507 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 131,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 2.15 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 93,716 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $52.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 17,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,841 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should You Buy KB Home Stock After Earnings? – Investorplace.com” published on March 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KB Home Stock Wins 4 Upgrades in 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 22,762 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.16 million are held by Parametric Portfolio Llc. Winch Advisory Service Llc has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 22,143 shares. Bbt Management reported 36,888 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Teton Inc reported 82,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 1.74M shares. 198,213 are owned by Oppenheimer. Nwq Invest Mngmt Limited Co owns 2.21 million shares. American Int Gru Inc has invested 0.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated, a Arizona-based fund reported 317 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc reported 0.7% stake.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp Com by 177,386 shares to 279,125 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Impinj Inc Com by 81,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (NYSE:TTI).