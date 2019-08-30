As Kb Financial Group (KB) Stock Price Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Stake by $510,526; Markston International Increased Position in At&T (T)

Markston International Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 468,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 454,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 22.87 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 101,326 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $23.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,626 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brazil regulator postpones action on AT&T/Time Warner – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA) by 3,391 shares to 103,761 shares, valued at $39.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,700 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).