As Kb Financial Group (KB) Stock Price Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Boosted Holding; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Camelot Portfolios Cut Holding by $339,570

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 9,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 28,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 477,227 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 73,844 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,105 shares to 200,440 shares, valued at $36.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,211 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 252,604 shares to 257,604 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 21,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

