As Kb Financial Group (KB) Stock Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Increased Position by $510,526; Ebix (EBIX) Stock Value Declined While P2 Capital Partners Lifted by $14.67 Million Its Stake

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 155,294 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX)

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 132,515 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 17,596 shares to 748,887 shares, valued at $45.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,626 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan Comm has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 17,100 shares. Portolan Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.5% or 98,853 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 613,299 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 23,500 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Lc invested in 4,359 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 183,878 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Ashford Management accumulated 467,276 shares. Sensato Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 40,688 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. American Interest Grp reported 17,942 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 44 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Ameriprise Fin Inc invested in 145,257 shares or 0% of the stock.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $160.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

