As Kb Financial Group (KB) Shares Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Boosted Position by $510,526; Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Position Has Increased by Uss Investment Management Ltd

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 514,082 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, up from 469,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 271,684 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 158,121 shares traded or 18.28% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,105 shares to 406,735 shares, valued at $25.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 17,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,841 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

