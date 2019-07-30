As Kb Financial Group (KB) Share Value Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lifted Stake by $510,526; Haverford Trust Company Lifted Its Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $1.62 Million as Stock Value Rose

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 57,866 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 20,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 448,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.15 million, up from 428,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 2.41M shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,105 shares to 200,440 shares, valued at $36.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 17,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,841 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 289,789 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.12% or 18.73M shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 165,306 shares. Tompkins Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 0.98% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 1.97 million shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 47,705 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Boston Ptnrs holds 10.27M shares. Johnson Fin Group Inc Inc has invested 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sumitomo Life Insur has 29,576 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.3% or 123,095 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth reported 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fayez Sarofim accumulated 3,294 shares.