As Kb Financial Group (KB) Share Price Declined, Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Holding; As United Rentals (URI) Share Price Declined, Bp Wealth Management Has Upped Stake by $717,858

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 148,499 shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 6,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 139,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, up from 133,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.16. About 699,961 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 93,716 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $52.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 17,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,841 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KB Home declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – GuruFocus.com” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.