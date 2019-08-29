As Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Stock Value Were Volatile, Zazove Associates Boosted Stake by $1.06 Million; Westwood Holdings Group Position In Costco Whsl (COST) Was Has Upped

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 381,402 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 36.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 1,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 5,505 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $297.1. About 1.98M shares traded or 6.66% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. 5,304 shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L, worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20. Richey Albert L had bought 5,000 shares worth $69,500.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares to 673 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 407,679 shares to 306,310 shares, valued at $55.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,320 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.