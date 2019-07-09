As Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Stock Rose, Zazove Associates Raised Stake by $1.06 Million; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Value Rose While Goelzer Investment Management Decreased by $3.72 Million Its Position

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 331,082 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 57.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 30,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 52,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 1.57M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,770 shares to 7,022 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 75,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. Another trade for 24,722 shares valued at $3.03 million was sold by Reilly Robert Q. Pfinsgraff Martin had bought 500 shares worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

