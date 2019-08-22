As Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Market Value Were Volatile, Zazove Associates Upped by $1.06 Million Its Holding; Psagot Investment House LTD Has Cut Its Position in Wellcare (Wcg) (WCG) by $1.21 Million as Stock Price Rose

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 238,838 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Wellcare (Wcg) (WCG) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 4,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Wellcare (Wcg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $268.55. About 110,353 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 3,040 shares to 3,430 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,034 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 7,132 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability accumulated 3 shares. Clearbridge Llc stated it has 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Nomura Asset Ltd has 8,887 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 12,509 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Omers Administration has 2,700 shares. Moreover, Mai Mngmt has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,430 shares. 67,249 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sectoral Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,251 shares. Evergreen Ltd Com owns 1,267 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 180,296 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested in 9,439 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robinson Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5,300 shares. M&T Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.18% or 614,737 shares. Lpl Lc reported 0% stake. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% or 55,250 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,390 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company invested in 14,023 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,118 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. National Asset Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 607,812 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Monetary Management Group invested 0.2% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bard Associate, Illinois-based fund reported 24,850 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 122,192 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares to 673 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.53M shares, and cut its stake in Insmed (Prn).

