As Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Market Value Rose, Zazove Associates Has Raised by $1.06 Million Its Stake; Navigators Group (NAVG) Holding Maintained by Water Island Capital Llc

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 522,144 shares traded or 36.60% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 598,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.22 million, up from 534,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.54% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Cohen And Steers Inc has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 364,468 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated reported 19,000 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has 25,671 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Signature And Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 814,789 shares. 22,341 are owned by Twele Cap. Finance Mgmt Pro accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Allen Investment Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 445,924 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 11,693 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 318,036 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Sit Assoc Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 60,000 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 152,437 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 18,227 shares. Natl Asset Inc reported 0.11% stake.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 13.09 million shares to 6.19 million shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Insmed (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $305,234 worth of stock was bought by Baker James C on Friday, June 28.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Announces Recent Promotions NYSE:KYN – GlobeNewswire” on January 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quick Notes On Tortoise MLP Fund’s Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – The Highest Discount In The Sector Is -5.25% – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crocs, Inc. (CROX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: International Speedway Corporation Acquired By NASCAR Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Guillaume DÃ©al Joins Navigators as Managing Director of Continental Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – October 22, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navigators Completes Acquisition of Belgian Specialty Insurer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navigators Stockholders Approve Merger with The Hartford – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 13,837 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Alliancebernstein LP owns 73,451 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 129,713 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 340 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd owns 48,948 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Carlson LP accumulated 112,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,982 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp accumulated 723,535 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,685 were accumulated by Voya Invest. Alphaone Service Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). 55,692 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Wolverine Asset invested in 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock.