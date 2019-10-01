As Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) Stock Value Were Volatile, Zazove Associates Decreased Its Position; Celgene Corp. (CELG) Shareholder Price Michael F Has Lifted Position by $1.84 Million

Price Michael F increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $99.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANS TO EXECUTE A $2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 192,904 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon invested in 5.98 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Llc accumulated 6,430 shares. 3,299 are owned by Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia). Headinvest Ltd has 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,190 shares. California-based Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 7,535 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp stated it has 48 shares. John G Ullman Associates invested in 4,908 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 33,000 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Comm has 12,576 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Summit Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 10,681 shares in its portfolio. Jet Invsts LP holds 10.26% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 563,000 shares. Boys Arnold Inc stated it has 5,104 shares. Lincoln National Corp reported 9,635 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 35,400 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) by 54,927 shares to 836,400 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,500 shares, and cut its stake in Brt Realty Trust (NYSE:BRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp reported 33,825 shares stake. Moreover, Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 2,400 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,734 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 23,866 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 505,695 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 194,367 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 257,765 shares in its portfolio. Next Fincl Group Inc invested in 1,965 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In reported 26,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 1,100 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 350,145 shares. Sfe Counsel, California-based fund reported 347,237 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 371,063 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 16,804 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America by 17,521 shares to 18,396 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Systems International Inc (Prn) by 370,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Team (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $305,234 on Friday, June 28. The insider Richey Albert L bought $69,500.