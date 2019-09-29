As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Valuation Were Volatile, Welch & Forbes Trimmed Its Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Capital International LTD Has Lifted Its Stake

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 60,063 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 923,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.15 million, down from 983,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 303,627 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,578 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 8,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,605 shares to 12,863 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,274 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,220 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Intersect Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 1,080 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,920 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 6,967 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0.53% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 191,338 shares. Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 4.94% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 3,518 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Company reported 7,557 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.38% stake. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 2,179 shares. Girard Ptnrs holds 0.22% or 4,220 shares. Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sigma Planning reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 2,096 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Company Ca holds 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,649 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Mangement Corp stated it has 33,825 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group, New Hampshire-based fund reported 10,110 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In owns 26,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 371,063 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gp One Trading Lp holds 0% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 99,828 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 78,268 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc), New York-based fund reported 4,882 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 194,367 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.4% or 593,236 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Gp accumulated 31,200 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 11,320 shares. Bard Associate Inc reported 24,450 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Richey Albert L. $80,515 worth of stock was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $4.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2,875 shares to 93,408 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).