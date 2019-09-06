As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Valuation Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Position; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lowered Its Position by $608,034

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 249,514 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 467,654 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.80 million for 15.88 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 449,760 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mai Capital holds 4,587 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Patten Patten Inc Tn has 0.47% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 36,187 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney &. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested in 113 shares or 0% of the stock. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 4,360 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division holds 1,708 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 765,297 are owned by Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Com. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y holds 4,606 shares. Suvretta Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 353,323 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Comm Na stated it has 60,582 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.21% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc reported 35,725 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $633,200 was made by Baker James C on Wednesday, May 22. $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Richey Albert L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru Com owns 11,357 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mengis Capital Management holds 0.1% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 11,537 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 2.91M shares. Grp Inc owns 1.39% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 984,194 shares. Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement Corp has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Covington holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.18% or 55,250 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,970 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners invested in 0% or 3,753 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 0.03% or 19,000 shares. Sit Investment Associates has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hilltop Holdings has 0.19% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 56,836 shares. Invesco Limited holds 327,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Plc stated it has 10,346 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.05% or 14,677 shares.