As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Upped by $1.62 Million Its Stake; Century Cmntys (CCS) Stake Held by Gratia Capital Llc

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 131,384 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 119,607 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com owns 16,600 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sit Associates invested in 60,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 144,965 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 10,346 shares. Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Tx owns 0.12% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 25,713 shares. Coe Ltd reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Invesco Limited owns 327,346 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 448,321 shares. 15,400 were reported by Homrich & Berg. Advisory Services Lc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 11,537 are held by Mengis Cap Management Incorporated.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 80,356 shares to 28,444 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 11.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.49M shares, and cut its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp.