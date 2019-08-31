As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Twele Capital Management Has Trimmed by $3.86 Million Its Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Atika Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $2.31 Million

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 473,961 shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 1,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon also courted the online pharmacy start-up, the sources said; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,421 shares to 182,968 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Construct A Recession-Resistant Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KYN: A High-Yielding Fund To Take Advantage Of Growth In The MLP Space – Seeking Alpha” published on November 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 5,800 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 9,029 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.29% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Arcadia Investment Mi reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 144,965 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Missouri-based Com Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fmr Lc reported 2 shares stake. L & S, a California-based fund reported 75,238 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 73,421 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Optimum Advisors reported 17,323 shares stake. Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). D L Carlson Inv Gru stated it has 10,110 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $633,200 was bought by Baker James C. The insider Richey Albert L bought $69,500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 6,781 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Liability has invested 5.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Asset Invests And Management (Hk) Limited accumulated 3,170 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd owns 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,519 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management stated it has 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 770 shares. Blackhill Inc reported 1,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Avalon Global Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 6,150 shares. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 0.82% or 7,500 shares. Noven owns 183 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sterling Global Strategies Llc holds 1.24% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,055 shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,162 shares. Investment Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,660 shares.