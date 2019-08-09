As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Value Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Boosted Position; As Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Valuation Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Cut by $804,000 Its Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 16,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 27,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 44,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 2.57M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 116,877 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares to 76,728 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B owns 21,244 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc holds 122,465 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 120 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 2.01 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Country Tru Savings Bank holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 633,551 shares. Wheatland Advsrs accumulated 19,892 shares. 17,727 are owned by Middleton And Com Ma. Ar Asset Mgmt owns 5,300 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.92% or 278,008 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.11% or 38,441 shares in its portfolio. Gru One Trading LP reported 62,278 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 8.11 million shares stake. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sanders Capital accumulated 17.06M shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegro Merger Corp by 681,406 shares to 526,842 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co by 88,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,170 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 175 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.09% or 17,323 shares. 14,441 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fin. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Welch Forbes Lc reported 0.4% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 800 shares stake. American Fincl Grp Inc has invested 1.39% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Foundation Advsrs has 739,539 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. L And S Advsr owns 0.16% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 75,238 shares. Mengis Capital Incorporated holds 0.1% or 11,537 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Arete Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 48,100 shares. Lincoln Natl accumulated 87,313 shares or 0.06% of the stock.