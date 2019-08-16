As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Twele Capital Management Cut by $3.86 Million Its Stake; As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $129.79 Million

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 383,350 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59 million, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 1.76 million shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN

