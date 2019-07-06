As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Value Rose, Twele Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Sir Capital Management LP Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Trimmed by $9.98 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 105,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 144,038 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, down from 249,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 1.86 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 455,882 shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 445,924 shares in its portfolio. Cohen And Steers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bb&T Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% or 144,965 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.04M shares. 800 were reported by Sandy Spring National Bank. Robinson Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,300 shares. Cls Investments Lc invested in 0.15% or 289,536 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 1,941 shares. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). The Illinois-based Prudential Pcl has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% or 175 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 0% or 700 shares. Webster Bancshares N A accumulated 1,749 shares or 0% of the stock.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 16,459 shares to 139,784 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 14,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The 8% Income Portfolio: Durable Income In Good Times And Bad – Mid-Year Review – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kyn Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KYN: A Discounted CEF For Income-Focused Energy Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advisors has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.58% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bokf Na holds 75,253 shares. Whitnell & Communication invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Country Club Trust Na has 0.73% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 64,787 shares. Counselors Inc invested in 0.08% or 18,957 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 4,150 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 776,538 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.47% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.05% or 60,375 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 5,057 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 19,159 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 979 shares. 6,752 are owned by Savant Ltd Liability.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (NYSE:ERF) by 1.50 million shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 236,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.