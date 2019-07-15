As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Upped Position by $1.72 Million; Cim Investment Mangement Has Cut Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Valuation Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 5,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,219 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 25,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 341,770 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 5,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whitnell & has 258,544 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 40,390 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 111,373 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jefferies Group Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 65,413 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd has 445,924 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kings Point Cap Management has 55,250 shares. Old Natl Savings Bank In reported 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Carroll Finance Assoc Incorporated holds 1,000 shares. 44,582 were accumulated by Bank Of Mellon.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 11.90 million shares to 4.10M shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP) by 223,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,013 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was made by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,895 shares to 2,995 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore owns 30,946 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns Incorporated holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,945 shares. 30,722 were accumulated by Valmark Advisers. American Natl Insurance Tx reported 258,404 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,492 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 363,281 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Capital World Invsts holds 31.33 million shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel owns 51,670 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Prns LP reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 2.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 10,811 shares stake. 50,926 are held by Harvest Capital Mgmt. Augustine Asset has 14,494 shares. Gibson Cap Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,938 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd owns 1.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,673 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.