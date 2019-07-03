As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Boosted by $1.72 Million Its Holding; Edgar Lomax Co Continues to Hold Position in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS)

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 381,567 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 191.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 260,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,723 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.05 million, up from 136,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 110,950 shares to 463,696 shares, valued at $45.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 66,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,349 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset reported 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Winfield Assoc reported 4,280 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc owns 230,632 shares. Glenview Ltd Llc holds 719,201 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 9,156 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. New York-based National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crestwood Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 5,189 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt invested in 68,893 shares. 66,880 are owned by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Waverton Invest Management reported 14,450 shares. Cohen And Steers owns 10,267 shares. Shikiar Asset Inc accumulated 2,103 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S&Co reported 2,940 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 739,539 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 14,677 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sit Inv Assoc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Stifel Fincl Corp owns 247,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mengis Capital Management invested in 11,537 shares. 10,557 are owned by Smith Moore And. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 14,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 58,439 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hilltop stated it has 56,836 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Whittier has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Shoker Counsel holds 43,769 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 11.50 million shares to 32.49 million shares, valued at $50.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 70,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,051 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO).