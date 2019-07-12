As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Price Rose, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $6.96 Million; Bb&T (BBT) Stake Maintained by Mitchell Capital Management Co

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 17,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 2.17 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 435,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 520,664 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 955,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 261,418 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 7,964 shares to 72,070 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 7,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,685 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Whittier Tru Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 3.63 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Boston Ptnrs invested in 0.35% or 5.74 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 12,440 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 13,980 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Co has 0.14% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 101,962 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communications accumulated 0.97% or 384,595 shares. Cwm Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.15% or 7.78M shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,229 shares. 6,950 are owned by White Pine Capital Lc. 1.20M were reported by Letko Brosseau Assocs Inc.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 946,624 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) by 457,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, M&R Cap Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 4,935 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.01% or 16,600 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 117,003 shares. 22,601 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Ser Gru Incorporated. Addison Capital holds 13,823 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 327,346 shares. Fmr has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 2 shares. L S Advsr Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 75,238 shares. Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 25,762 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Old Natl Bancshares In reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 16,419 shares. Jefferies Group Llc accumulated 65,413 shares. Raymond James Na owns 10,634 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 11,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James holds 406,486 shares.