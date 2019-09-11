As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shares Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.72 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $13.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 44,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 152,767 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.86M, up from 108,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $384.54. About 80,254 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 07/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA WELCOMES ANZAC FRIGATE HMNZS TE KAHA TO CANADA TO BEGIN MODERNIZATION CONTRACT WORK; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 15/05/2018 – LMT DOD PACT MODIFIED,BOOSTING PACT VALUE TO $2.81B FROM $2.79B; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Awarded Contract to Train Special Ops Airmen; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 75,787 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr by 706,788 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegro Merger Corp by 681,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,842 shares, and cut its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Secs owns 10,195 shares. The California-based Sfe Counsel has invested 2.3% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tctc Lc holds 333,955 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 208,291 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 122,192 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Lc owns 359,077 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 25,713 shares. Da Davidson And has 99,516 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company reported 289,536 shares. Rivernorth Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone invested in 448,321 shares. 14,677 are held by Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 175 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. 5,304 shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L, worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20. Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of stock.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 51,155 shares to 330,241 shares, valued at $93.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 672,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,967 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).