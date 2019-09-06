As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shares Were Volatile, Twele Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Holds Position in Intel (INTC)

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 216,263 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 6.30 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl invested in 0.06% or 87,313 shares. Smith Moore Com holds 10,557 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust owns 25,671 shares. Financial Mngmt Pro holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Twele Cap Management accumulated 22,341 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 607,812 shares. Bb&T Lc invested in 208,291 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M Holding Securities holds 10,195 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 364,468 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 48,100 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 44,582 shares. Telemus Capital has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Us Bankshares De invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Assetmark holds 9,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Richey Albert L bought $69,500. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 16,459 shares to 139,784 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rench Wealth Mgmt reported 105,761 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 983,266 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Management stated it has 118,649 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 10,586 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16,109 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.78% or 11.26 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cadinha And Lc has 1.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 115,040 shares. Howe Rusling reported 18,098 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 160,000 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Thompson Investment reported 97,993 shares. 18,260 are owned by Somerset Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 349,851 shares.