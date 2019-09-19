As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shares Were Volatile, Lincoln National Has Trimmed Holding; As Viacom New (VIAB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Barry Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 22,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 64,935 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, down from 87,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 264,905 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 318,780 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52M, down from 329,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.40 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 25/04/2018 – lt’s Time to “Answer That Question, or Take the Physical Challenge,” as Nickelodeon Brings Back Double Dare in Brand-New Series!; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – REAFFIRMS ADJ OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR , EXPECTS IT TO GROW TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS- CEO, CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 05/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Lc holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 81,852 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Glenmede Communication Na reported 0% stake. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). B Riley Wealth invested in 0.04% or 18,665 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 13,879 shares. Financial Professionals Incorporated accumulated 250 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested in 0% or 800 shares. Lakeview Prtn Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 459,818 shares stake. Asset Inc holds 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 609,122 shares. Bard holds 0.19% or 24,450 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop has invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James & Assoc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Next Incorporated has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1,965 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 55,772 shares to 253,914 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 9,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Richey Albert L also bought $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, August 23. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.