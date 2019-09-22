As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shares Were Volatile, Holder National Asset Management Increased Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Position

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 25,657 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 81,852 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 56,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. It closed at $14.91 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63M, up from 32,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. 5,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $69,500 were bought by Richey Albert L. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,172 shares to 19,467 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 11,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,899 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Telemus Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 10,000 shares. Coe Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,211 shares. 382,641 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Lc. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 2.63M shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 459,818 shares. Robinson Capital Management invested in 5,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 18,136 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Stonebridge Capital Limited Com reported 1,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Addison stated it has 0.14% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Whitnell has 1.46% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 253,953 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement accumulated 33,825 shares. Leavell Invest Management holds 24,969 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Twele Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 12,312 shares. Mai Capital has 80,134 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corporation has 1.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,973 shares. Main Street Ltd Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Round Table Services Limited Liability Company owns 2,561 shares. Hilltop Inc invested in 15,196 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Westover Advsr Ltd Llc invested 2.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 34,545 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough &. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 273,212 shares. 140,174 were accumulated by Moody Bank Tru Division. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westpac reported 0% stake. Ironsides Asset holds 5,685 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Venator Management Limited reported 60,000 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22,146 shares to 18,080 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,362 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).