As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Upped by $1.62 Million Its Position; Valley National Advisers Increased Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $338,011; Share Price Declined

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 5,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 21,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 15,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 591,023 shares traded or 54.33% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fincl Serv Corporation stated it has 2,768 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0.42% or 1.08 million shares. 17,880 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Duquesne Family Office Lc reported 541,000 shares. 51,615 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership owns 670,874 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 1.97 million shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 56,209 shares. Covington Inv Advsr Incorporated has 46,510 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 5,783 shares. Gradient Invs Lc holds 3,922 shares. City Trust Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 21,207 shares. Choate Advisors has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,511 shares to 2,577 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,701 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co owns 4,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hilltop Hldg Inc has 56,836 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Lc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lincoln National Corporation invested in 87,313 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability reported 15,000 shares. 290 were reported by Service Corp. Sfe Inv Counsel stated it has 2.3% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 10,110 were accumulated by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Stifel Corporation has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Whitnell And has invested 1.6% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 15,400 were reported by Homrich Berg. Moreover, Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.84% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 56,754 shares to 12,286 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Merger Corp by 864,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,499 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI).

