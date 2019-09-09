As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Raised Stake by $1.72 Million; Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Valuation Rose While Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $15.13 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 332,915 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 107,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 143,166 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20 million, down from 250,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 4.00 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares. $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Richey Albert L.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 11.90 million shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Management Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buyers Strike, Market Shuts Down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl State Bank In has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wolverine Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated invested 1.39% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 19,000 were accumulated by Northeast Consultants. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,970 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Llc has invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Goldman Sachs stated it has 144,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 327,346 shares or 0% of the stock. 24,700 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability. Raymond James Services Advsr stated it has 364,468 shares. 255,500 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 16,419 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 5,800 shares. Fiduciary reported 16,600 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Service reported 23,894 shares stake.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 13.20 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols Sa (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 25,800 shares to 253,500 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 18,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% or 34,958 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 0.32% or 13,941 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh accumulated 183,835 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Raymond James Service Advsr Inc reported 0.17% stake. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has invested 0.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Regions has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Prudential Public Limited Company has 0.46% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 959,624 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru holds 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,102 shares. Legacy Partners owns 3,324 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 1,469 shares. 668,621 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested in 0.55% or 17,692 shares. Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri invested in 8,312 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 23,244 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).