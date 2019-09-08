As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake; Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Cut Its Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 18,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 18,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 1.23M shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 374,761 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Baker James C. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,441 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.05% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 14,023 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 21,970 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hl Fin Svcs Lc accumulated 359,077 shares. Cibc Markets owns 10,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemus Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 255,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Co owns 99,516 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,941 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 57,983 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 65,413 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM) by 42,797 shares to 26,300 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 30,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,830 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $341.62 million for 7.79 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,160 shares to 19,754 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Redfin Corp.