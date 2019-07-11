As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Twele Capital Management Cut by $3.86 Million Its Stake; Two Sigma Securities Has Increased Universal Display (Call) (OLED) Holding by $2.61 Million; Stock Price Rose

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 522,144 shares traded or 36.60% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (Call) (OLED) by 197.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $194.2. About 798,317 shares traded or 9.44% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares to 754,681 shares, valued at $61.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital Company invested in 13,823 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Signature Estate And Investment Advsrs holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 814,789 shares. 100 are owned by Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Republic Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fiduciary Trust owns 16,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management holds 614,737 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 15,400 shares. Monetary Management Gru reported 31,200 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Company holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 3,000 shares. L S Advsrs Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Optimum Inv Advsr has 0.09% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 17,323 shares. American Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 984,194 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc reported 10,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 375,044 shares to 1,556 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc (Call) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advisors invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Moreover, Parsons Mgmt Ri has 0.21% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 12,623 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 49,350 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 23,450 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 1,966 are owned by Bluecrest Mngmt. 338,181 are owned by Td Asset Management Inc. 1,572 are owned by Jump Trading Ltd Co. Montag A And Associate reported 0.1% stake. Cambridge Advsrs Inc stated it has 1,710 shares. 17 were reported by Adirondack Tru Commerce. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Pnc Fin Services stated it has 6,273 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 467,331 shares stake.