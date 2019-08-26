As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Twele Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Ameriprise Financial Holding in Big Lots (BIG) Increased by $521,284

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 344,748 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 13,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 255,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 241,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.60M market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 678,089 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – IN PROCESS OF RETAINING EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST IN IDENTIFYING AND REVIEWING BOTH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES FOR CEO; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sets $100M Share-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Returned to Holders About $150M; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares to 261,770 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Ser Grp has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 1.04M shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0.01% or 2.91M shares. Co Bancorporation, Missouri-based fund reported 36,394 shares. 289,536 were accumulated by Cls Invs Limited Liability Company. National Asset Mngmt Inc holds 56,195 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 175 shares. 373,226 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs accumulated 125,956 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Ent Financial Services Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 290 shares. Homrich Berg has 15,400 shares. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability has invested 1.3% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 445,924 shares. Financial invested in 1.39% or 984,194 shares.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc by 179,104 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 87,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,404 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC).

