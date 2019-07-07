As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Price Rose, Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake; Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Increased Its Holding by $3.30 Million as Stock Price Declined

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) by 76.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 183,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 422,225 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 238,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 3.23M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 01/04/2018 – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – A BREAK FEE OF EUR 250 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VODAFONE, IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, IF TRANSACTION DOES NOT COMPLETE; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom CEO says Vodafone, Liberty Tie-up Unacceptable (Video); 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality probe into Vodafone and Three; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone veteran Balesh Sharma named new CEO for Vodafone-ldea India telco combine

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 455,882 shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 127,161 shares to 32,925 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated reported 125,956 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsr has 739,539 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Leavell Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Avalon Advisors Limited has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.05% stake. Cambridge Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 79,714 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 484,338 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Johnson Counsel holds 13,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement accumulated 39,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancshares De reported 26,026 shares. Northeast Consultants invested in 19,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 607,812 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP) by 33,095 shares to 230,598 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 4,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,862 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

