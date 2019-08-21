As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted Holding by $1.72 Million; Eog Res (EOG) Market Value Declined While Nli International Has Raised Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 465,961 shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 375.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 99,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 126,350 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, up from 26,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 1.93 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 614,737 are owned by Asset Mngmt. Invesco has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 33,467 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsrs invested in 364,468 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). L And S Advsr Inc stated it has 75,238 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Limited Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 359,077 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication reported 5,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northeast Consultants reported 19,000 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 10,346 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.76% or 694,396 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 255,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM) by 42,797 shares to 26,300 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L, worth $80,515.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 13,690 shares to 99,030 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,080 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Department Mb Bancshares N A reported 3,804 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Middleton & Ma stated it has 30,244 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.47% or 120,448 shares. Cap Guardian Trust holds 698,587 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.22% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 7,688 shares. 67 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc owns 294,826 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Caprock reported 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 242 shares. Pittenger And Anderson invested 0.29% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).