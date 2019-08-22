As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted by $1.62 Million Its Stake; Newport Asia Has Cut Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $10.78 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 412,230 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $171.85. About 10.95M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 128,587 shares to 21,485 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opes Acquisition Corp by 342,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,910 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability holds 983,946 shares. Homrich & Berg accumulated 15,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Addison Commerce has invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). California-based L & S Advisors Inc has invested 0.16% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Comm State Bank invested in 0.01% or 36,394 shares. Cohen Steers owns 439,276 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Foundation, California-based fund reported 739,539 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt owns 56,195 shares. Signature Est And Advisors Ltd Com has 1.12% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 33,467 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.12% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kings Point Cap Management accumulated 55,250 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 144,965 shares. Diversified Co owns 11,357 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

