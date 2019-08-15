As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding; Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Raised Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 121,359 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 71,607 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 68,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 572,445 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KYN: A Fund To Play Strong Midstream Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KYN: A High-Yielding Fund To Take Advantage Of Growth In The MLP Space – Seeking Alpha” on November 04, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 1.08 million shares to 19,386 shares, valued at $167,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, Comm Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cibc World stated it has 10,800 shares. Lincoln National Corporation holds 0.06% or 87,313 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc stated it has 24,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 24,850 were reported by Bard Inc. Prudential Public Lc accumulated 10,346 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,634 are owned by Raymond James Na. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 65,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robinson Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 5,300 shares. M&T Bancshares, New York-based fund reported 50,377 shares. Smith Moore And accumulated 10,557 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,613 shares to 78,444 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 27,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,173 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 765,162 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mar Vista Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.05 million shares or 4.39% of its portfolio. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A has invested 1.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Woodstock Corporation reported 2,818 shares stake. Forbes J M Com Llp stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated accumulated 3,062 shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware invested in 16,786 shares. Pictet State Bank And Tru Ltd holds 2.9% or 41,612 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Co reported 143 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management reported 35,231 shares. 3,690 were reported by Tudor Invest Corp Et Al. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc reported 1.58M shares. Moreover, Advsrs Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,677 shares. Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,869 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.