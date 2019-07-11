As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake; Adams Asset Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Schweitzer (SWM) by $850,060

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 119,708 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 505,147 shares traded or 32.15% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr (VMO) by 80,356 shares to 28,444 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Invest Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1.12% or 814,789 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 6.35M shares. 24,700 are owned by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc. Homrich And Berg accumulated 15,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,970 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 16,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 448,321 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 25,713 were reported by Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Hl Services Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 359,077 shares. Sfe Counsel accumulated 318,036 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 250 are held by Fincl Management Pro Inc. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.13% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

