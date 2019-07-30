As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Rose, Holder Twele Capital Management Has Decreased by $3.86 Million Its Position; Azimuth Capital Management Position in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Has Raised by $1.33 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 58.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 24,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 42,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 133,894 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 323,917 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dassault Systems Sa (DASTY) by 5,600 shares to 33,335 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 11,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,682 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,421 shares to 182,968 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 14,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

