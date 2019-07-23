As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Value Rose, Hite Hedge Asset Management Increased Its Stake; Gradient Investments Has Trimmed Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $1.31 Million

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 194,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 694,396 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 500,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 269,721 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 19,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,174 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 129,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 5.65M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.22M for 12.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A..

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,866 shares to 2,495 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $633,200 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by Baker James C.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 41,051 shares to 558,118 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 55,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).