As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) as Share Price Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 29,201 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 347,237 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, up from 318,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 502,503 shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 702,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79 million, up from 682,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 4.06 million shares traded or 20.66% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ems Cap LP invested 0.33% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 622,230 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Incorporated Nv owns 7,359 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 49,691 shares. Highland Lp owns 387,600 shares. Art Advisors Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Mirae Asset Limited has 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Canyon Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 617,313 were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 570,957 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 18,023 are owned by Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brandes Inv Limited Partnership holds 3.49% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 8.61 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 19,656 shares.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Financial Bloodbath of Argentina – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Catastrophic Drop In Argentina Merval Calls To Mind John Templeton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oi S A by 5.96 million shares to 30.93M shares, valued at $62.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 657,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,357 shares to 2,205 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,232 shares, and cut its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was made by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20. Richey Albert L had bought 5,000 shares worth $69,500.