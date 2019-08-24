As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Lowered by $1.99 Million Its Position; Weitz Investment Management Holding in Colfax (CFX) Has Trimmed by $6.00 Million as Share Value Declined

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 207,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.98M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 2.75 million shares traded or 103.23% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 124,214 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 607,812 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, down from 732,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 416,592 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 50,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 4,264 shares to 111,737 shares, valued at $14.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 24,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,304 shares valued at $80,515 was made by THACKER WILLIAM L on Thursday, June 20.