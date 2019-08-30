As Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Shares Rose, Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increased Its Holding; Atwood & Palmer Trimmed Its Cdw (CDW) Stake by $448,704; Shares Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 112.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 729,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 647,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 1.36 million shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 01/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, PLANS NDA FILING IN 2H; 19/03/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Preclinical Data at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be $155 Million; 31/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss $39.0M; 24/05/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – KARYOPHARM ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $150 MLN (USD) IN FUTURE MILESTONES, PLUS ROYALTIES; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 401,514 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.69M, down from 406,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 567,959 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

