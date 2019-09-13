As Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Share Value Rose, Consonance Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $3.22 Million; Roffman Miller Associates Has Raised Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $431,790 as Market Valuation Rose

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 644,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76M, up from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.41M market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 793,391 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 01/05/2018 – KaryoPharm’s Big News; 15/03/2018 KARYOPHARM 4Q OPER EXPENSES $41.0M; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm to pursue FDA approval for multiple myeloma drug based on new study results; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Oral Selinexor Achieves 25.4% Overall Response Rate; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss $38.5M; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 78c; 24/05/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – TOTAL DEAL VALUED AT UP TO $162 MLN; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, PLANS NDA FILING IN 2H; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 80c

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 3,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 284,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.75M, up from 280,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $120.15. About 10.90M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold KPTI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 51.03 million shares or 3.92% more from 49.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 205,264 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 3.15M shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,148 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 8.44M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). 526,900 are owned by Private. Millennium Management Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Jnba Fin Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 304,258 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 26,742 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 265,260 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $32.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 864,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88M shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

More notable recent Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) and Encourages Karyopharm Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TEVA, FDX, NFLX and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IMPORTANT SEPTEMBER DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. – KPTI – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Class Action Update – NFLX, KPTI & MNK – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV) by 3,797 shares to 8,809 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F by 24,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,753 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sanders Capital Lc stated it has 4.39 million shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Marco Ltd Com invested 3.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hilltop has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33,239 shares. Bridges Management holds 300,249 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Finemark Natl Comml Bank holds 1.1% or 177,694 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 84,877 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.57 million shares. 43,540 were accumulated by Brave Asset Management. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 1.49M shares. Jacobs Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Heritage Wealth reported 6,682 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farmers Savings Bank has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hills Bank And reported 1.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Interocean Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.36% or 234,205 shares.