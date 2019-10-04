As Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Market Value Rose, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Holding by $849,280; Ubs Oconnor Trimmed Harley D (Put) (HOG) Position by $31.50 Million as Shares Declined

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 169,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The institutional investor held 440,994 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 610,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $650.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 1.15M shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 01/05/2018 – KaryoPharm’s Big News; 24/05/2018 – Karyopharm and Antengene Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Selinexor, Eltanexor, Verdinexor and KPT-9274 in China and Other Regions in Asia; 15/03/2018 KARYOPHARM 4Q OPER EXPENSES $41.0M; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Oral Selinexor Achieves 25.4% Overall Response Rate; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be $155 Million; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Expects to Report Top-Line Data at End of April; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Plans to Submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the 2H of 2018

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Harley D (Put) (HOG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.00M, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Harley D (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 1.28 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 09/05/2018 – ARTC Wins Harley Davidson’s Accreditation for 1st Overseas Testing Labs; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 16/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL’S UNSEC NTS ‘A’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold KPTI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 51.03 million shares or 3.92% more from 49.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 144,601 shares to 274,080 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, down 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.79 per share. After $-0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $105.80M for 13.00 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.