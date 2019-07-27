As Kar Auction Svcs (Put) (KAR) Share Value Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $5.61 Million; Aviance Capital Partners Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Upped by $841,786 as Valuation Rose

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) (KAR) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 410,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 1.04 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 5,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,006 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 32,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TO ANSWER EU PARLIAMENT IN PERSON AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK ON PERSONAL DATA USE -SPEAKER TAJANI; 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’: SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS FOUND FACEBOOK’S CURRENT DEFAULT SETTINGS LEAVE ACCESS OPEN TO LOT OF DATA — PARTICULARLY WITH RESPECT TO SETTINGS FOR THIRD PARTY APPS; 21/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg admits Facebook made mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data; 09/03/2018 – Facebook strikes music deal with Warner

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,729 shares to 13,394 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Emerging Markets by 21,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,674 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Invs holds 3.55% or 599,779 shares. 152,190 were reported by Daiwa Securities Gp. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 5,501 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com has 1.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 195,000 shares. Indiana Trust & owns 1.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,651 shares. Select Equity Gp LP reported 93,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cypress Funds Ltd Co holds 150,000 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Company accumulated 1,207 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1,975 shares stake. Washington Bancshares holds 56,843 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.07M shares. Beech Hill Advsrs invested in 27,025 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Weatherstone Cap Management reported 2,793 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Corvex Management LP holds 48,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 1.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 560,431 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Facebook Stock Can Still Leap to $300 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Regions stated it has 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd owns 34,964 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.46% or 218,494 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd invested in 186 shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.89M shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 34,123 shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 221,409 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 158,300 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel reported 47,719 shares. Moreover, Paloma has 0.05% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 39,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co owns 103 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 535,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.