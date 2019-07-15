As Kar Auction Svcs (Put) (KAR) Market Value Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $5.61 Million; Neogenomics (NEO) Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $345,600

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) (KAR) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 410,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 494,573 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 83,485 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.77 million for 111.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Put) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG) by 126,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

