As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Valuation Rose, Whitebox Advisors Raised by $947,223 Its Position; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 1.28 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, down from 88,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $159.42. About 918,857 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Investment Prtn LP reported 54,197 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 60,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.01% or 24,705 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 1,143 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd has 28,850 shares. Avalon Asset Mgmt reported 80,100 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.13% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Benjamin F Edwards & Com holds 0.02% or 2,100 shares. Petrus Tru Communication Lta owns 1,806 shares. Moreover, Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv has 0.21% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,700 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 78,392 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd invested in 0.37% or 103,859 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 42,664 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,071 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 407 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.38 million for 97.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 25,000 shares to 232,400 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 3,463 shares. Ww Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 5,502 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 610,000 shares. Westwood Group, a Texas-based fund reported 450,573 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 77,169 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Company invested in 1,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Sirios Management Lp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 291,040 shares. Mawer Invest Mgmt invested 1.35% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc reported 557,536 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Maine-based Schroder Investment Group has invested 0.15% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.35% or 15,918 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amp Cap Investors accumulated 44,707 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.70M shares to 7.09M shares, valued at $51.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 48,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,702 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).