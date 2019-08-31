As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Valuation Rose, Gates Capital Management Increased Position; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Servicenow (NOW) by $16.81 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.75 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 1.87 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 37.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 68,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 112,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63 million, down from 180,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.28 million shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $76.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.40M for 284.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.79% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 55,941 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.6% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 730,700 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.08% or 33,850 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 11.79 million shares. Navellier And Assocs has 0.93% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 24,426 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 231,382 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 203,446 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 11,657 shares. Friess Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 1.57% or 87,059 shares. 14,210 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 38,609 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Axa owns 280,533 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Gold and Silver Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Underlying Demand Doesn’t Support ‘Relief Rally’ In Trucking Stocks – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KAR Auction Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of KAR Auction Services Are Moving on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services: Will The Spin-Off Unlock Value? Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 430,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $87.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 149,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,701 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.