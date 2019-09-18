As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Valuation Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Viasat (VSAT) by $2.80 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 103,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 576,074 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40M, down from 679,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 2.30M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.25 million, down from 335,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $79.06. About 165,739 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Ashford Cap holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 372,737 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 7,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Ameritas Prns Inc invested in 0.06% or 16,540 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 13,500 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Northern stated it has 830,859 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability reported 154 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.17% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cobblestone Capital Advsr Llc New York reported 105,355 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated has 5,143 shares.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $212.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 140,000 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.06 million for 16.60 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 0.56% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Kames Cap Public Lc stated it has 614,447 shares. Maverick Limited invested in 5.07 million shares or 1.84% of the stock. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 96,964 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma accumulated 467,804 shares. Barnett Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Kirr Marbach & Communication Limited Liability In reported 156,844 shares. 811 were reported by Parkside Commercial Bank &. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 129,671 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 0% or 117 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 44,209 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 63,411 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc reported 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).