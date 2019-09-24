As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Valuation Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Has Lowered Position by $2.59 Million; Capital Management Associates Has Increased Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $476,000 as Shares Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 103,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 576,074 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 679,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 835,281 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 116.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $890,000, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 352,630 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.06 million for 16.15 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Plc has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Aqr Cap Limited Company holds 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 395,626 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Sarasin Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.58% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Macquarie reported 137,278 shares. 61,276 are owned by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd reported 42,358 shares. Three Peaks Mngmt Lc owns 85,340 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 2,128 shares in its portfolio. Dean Capital Mngmt owns 11,260 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 85,045 shares. State Street has 1.93M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 213,855 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,117 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 773,547 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.